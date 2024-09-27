The world’s best trading firm for non-deliverable forwards: FXSpotStream

2024 has been a record-breaking year for FXSpotStream (FSS), setting new highs in all products including its offering in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

FSS continued to develop its offering to ensure the platform presents one of the most comprehensive product ranges in the FX market when it comes to disclosed streaming services.

FXSpotStream is one of the few services that offers clients fully disclosed NDF streaming of prices, in addition to its offering in non-deliverable swaps (NDS). Clients have the option of accessing both NDF and NDS products using one or both of the execution types available on FSS (streaming and/or request for stream) for standard tenors as well as broken dates with FXSpotStream’s 15 liquidity providers (LPs).

A wide range of NDF currency pairs are already supported on the service, typically Asian and South American currency pairs.

In addition to supporting prices in NDF/NDS, FSS’s application programming interface (API) offering has expanded from its origins in FX spot to now also cover FX swaps, forwards and precious metal spot and swaps.