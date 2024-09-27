The world’s best technology provider for FX liquidity: oneZero Financial Systems

OneZero Financial Systems is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for FX liquidity in the financial services industry. The firm has introduced several new initiatives over the review period that have demonstrated its commitment to continuously improving the liquidity-neutral ecosystem that it has built on behalf of clients. The firm has put an emphasis on helping all its client segments make data-driven decisions in liquidity provider (LP) choice.

OneZero introduced several features to its product suite, which included the release of portfolio risk management that enables its clients’ real-time implementation of multiple risk management strategies (like position, profit & loss, or custom strategies). This allows its clients to route order flows to specific portfolios, applying tailored risk strategies to different customer groups, instruments, or entities. This enhances overall profitability by optimizing risk management.

Andrew Ralich

Over the review period the firm has invested heavily in the use of AI and machine learning to distil vast amounts of data, helping banks and trading desks optimize their operations with fewer resources, with the emphasis on the practical application of AI and data analytics, leveraging their extensive data sets for real client benefits.

Its Maker Pool Replay function uses machine learning to allow clients to back-test different market and liquidity setups in real-time, including with alternative FX liquidity providers. It supports Order ID and Trade ID, allowing replays to run based on requested orders or executed trades. Furthermore, its new Top Of Book Maker comparison feature is an AI-enhanced analytics tool that provides clients with insights into liquidity providers by analysing the quality and frequency of their top-of-book quotes, aiding in better decision-making.

In March 2024, oneZero expanded its partnership with Finalto Asia to enhance liquidity options for trading clients in the Asia-Pacific region. This strategic collaboration addresses the liquidity requirements of brokers and institutional clients while also meeting their demand for advanced, customizable functionality through a robust and efficient solution.

“OneZero remains dedicated to expanding our liquidity-neutral ecosystem on behalf of our clients. We’ve expanded bank integrations to include forwards, NDFs and swaps via RFQ. Our algorithmic trading module further empowers clients with strategies to optimize their bank and non-bank LP relationships, while leveraging our best-in-class data and analytics,” says Andrew Ralich, oneZero’s CEO and co-founder.