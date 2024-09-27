The world’s best technology provider for swaps: Digitec

Over the past year, Digitec has cemented its position as the global standard for FX swaps and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) through embracing technological innovation.

A significant milestone was the introduction of the D3 order management systems (OMS) platform, a major milestone aimed at revolutionizing its FX swaps trading operations. This platform addresses the complexities of interdealer workflows, which have traditionally been slow to adopt electronification due to their intricate nature. By integrating seamlessly with leading trading venues such as 360T SUN and LSEG FX Forwards Matching, the platform offers clients a streamlined and automated solution for managing orders. By consolidating multiple functionalities (position management, risk management, order and execution management system) into a single platform, D3 OMS enhances trading efficiency and flexibility. The platform's innovative features, such as dynamic order placement and hidden orders, have proven to be highly effective, with the first client going live on the LSEG FX Forward Matching venue in March 2024 and others soon after on 360T SUN.

Peer Joost

DIgitec has also made significant upgrades to its swaps data feed (SDF) service, improving price discovery and accuracy through the integration of market data from multiple sources.