The world’s best bank for FX options: JPMorgan

JPMorgan has continued to demonstrate innovation and growth in FX options by enhancing product offerings, expanding platform integrations and strengthening client engagement. The results speak for themselves – JPMorgan’s market share for FX options direct client execution rose by 7% year-on-year.

The bank is a market leader in the vanilla FX options space. The bank also invested heavily in supporting new payoff variations and enhancing the pricing and speed across a wide range of products, including multi-leg structures and yield enhancements payoffs.

On its single-dealer platform, Execute, the e-options product suite garnered interest from clients, driven by targeted webinars and client outreach initiatives aimed at educating users on both new and existing features. These efforts involved active collaboration between JPMorgan’s product, sales and trading teams, strengthening client engagement.

The bank’s newly enhanced forward delta hedge features gained widespread adoption, with usage doubling year-on-year. By the end of the review period, over 20% of user requests for quote (RFQ) utilized the new forward hedge features.

Gergana Thiel

The firm’s volatility chart, launched in 2024, experienced rapid growth in engagement, attracting a significant number of repeat users and driving an increase in RFQs and dealt transactions.