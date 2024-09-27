The world’s best FX technology provider for real-money clients: FX HedgePool

In just five years, FX HedgePool has swiftly transformed from a single-product provider to a multi-service platform, serving over 40 major financial institutions worldwide. This growth is driven by a robust emphasis on research and development, with two major product releases each month that keep its offerings aligned with the evolving market demands.

FX HedgePool revamped its technology stack during the review period, updating core components and laying the foundation for three to five years of rapid innovation. This has led the firm to deliver solutions during the review period that level up its services for real-money clients.

The firm’s X Bridge solution, launched in December 2023, is an all-to-all liquidity and workflow solution integrated with leading order management systems (OMS) and banks. It offers clients unrestricted access to liquidity across instruments and seamlessly integrates with top OMS like BlackRock’s Aladdin and State Street’s CRD. It includes a post-trade allocation tool free of brokerage costs. The Algo Store, akin to the Apple App Store, enables quick distribution of algos, cutting brokerage fees by 50%, solving credit access issues, and allowing rapid updates, revolutionizing access for real-money firms.