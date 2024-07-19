The world’s best investment bank: JPMorgan goes from strength to strength
The world’s best investment bank: JPMorgan goes from strength to strength

Nerves of steel: JPMorgan stood tall in difficult conditions in 2023. The new HQ rises in New York | Photo: Getty

It is in difficult times that the best franchises prove their mettle. JPMorgan’s formidable corporate and investment bank – now bolstered through its integration of commercial banking – was the one to beat over the last year. No rival can match its breadth, but the firm’s rejection of complacency means that it never stops improving.

Mark Baker
July 19, 2024

AfE 2024

When Jennifer Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh stood up to present at JPMorgan’s investor day in May 2024, they had a good story to tell. As the recently appointed co-CEOs of the bank’s expanded commercial and investment bank (CIB), they were able to present a business that is by almost any measure at the very top of its game. It had a spectacular 2023, and all the more so for the fact that the underlying climate in much of investment banking was far from spectacular. And the franchise’s reorganization at the start of 2024 has placed it even more strongly for the future.

In January, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reshuffled his senior management in a process that also saw the corporate and investment bank expand to include the commercial banking division, in a bid to integrate more fully coverage of clients of all sizes.

