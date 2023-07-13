Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Asia’s best bank for transaction services 2023: Citi

July 13, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Citi takes everything it does seriously, but there is a special place in its collective consciousness for transaction services. This often-sprawling area of financial services, which chief executive Jane Fraser calls the crown jewel of the bank, is the beating heart of all Citi stands for.

The US bank’s strength was to spot early on how Covid was changing supply chains and accelerating changes in how its clients, both corporate and financial, operate. Big corporates must be digitally nimble. They want to realize individual payments in real time, then be able to move the capital they earn around the organization.

This is also driving change within a vast cross-section of banking still referred to internally as treasury and trade services. And this is where Citi comes in.

Rajesh-Mehta-Citi-2023-960.jpg
Rajesh Mehta

“We are not only focused on treasury needs but also thinking about how we support our clients’ sales activities as supply chains and corridors shift,” says Rajesh Mehta, Asia Pacific head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS).

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardAsia PacificCiti