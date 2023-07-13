Asia’s best bank for SMEs 2023: UOB

UOB is as committed as ever to serving small and medium-sized enterprises in its home base of Singapore – where it reckons it banks one of every two SMEs – as it is to clients in key markets across the region. From mid-sized corporates on the fringes of requiring capital markets services, to micro-enterprises, clients have come to rely on it for funding, financial advice and best-in-class banking services.

It has been two years since UOB won this award, and in that time the bank has been busy. UOB puts the total value of its SME loan book at over S$45 billion ($33.4 billion) at the end of 2022 – making it much larger in the space than any of its direct competitors. The average loan balance with SME clients in southeast Asia and greater China grew by 4.5% year on year in 2022.

This matters immensely because of increasingly robust flows of finance and commerce between China and the Association of southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region.