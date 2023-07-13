Asia’s best bank for advisory 2023: Goldman Sachs

It was ultra-competitive at the top of the M&A league tables in the review period. Goldman Sachs wins the award for Asia’s best bank for advisory this year because it was there on most of the big mergers and acquisitions. The bank advised on 76 deals in Asia Pacific in the 12 months to the end of March 2023, worth a total of $181.9 billion, according to Dealogic, for a 16.87% share of the market.

In Australia, the focal point of so much of the landmark M&A activity of the past year, it was present on every big deal. The bank advised BHP Petroleum on its $19.7 billion merger with Woodside Petroleum, the country’s biggest natural gas exporter. And it advised Australian biopharmaceuticals leader CSL on its $11.8 billion takeover of Switzerland’s Vifor, in a deal that closed in August 2022.

In Japan, Goldman acted as financial adviser to SMBC Aviation Capital on its $6.7