Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Middle East’s best bank for wealth management 2023: UBS

June 22, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

UBS continues to assert its position as the Middle East’s best bank for wealth management. It won this award last year and the one before that – and the one before that. It is active in every important market, continues to expand its reach and innovates intelligently, introducing products tailored to regional clients’ specific needs.

Scale and reach matter – and UBS has both in abundance. It reckons its assets in Dubai double every two to three years. It has offices in Riyadh, Doha and Dubai, and a representative office in Manama. Around 360 professionals dispense wealth management advice to regional clients; more than 90 of them are based locally.

In early 2022, UBS set up a new Middle East hub in Qatar and hired Tarek Eido to oversee its local wealth management business. Eido reports to Ali Janoudi, head of wealth management Middle East and Africa, and group head of Middle East and North Africa at the bank.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardMiddle EastUBS