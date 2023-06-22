Middle East’s best bank for wealth management 2023: UBS

UBS continues to assert its position as the Middle East’s best bank for wealth management. It won this award last year and the one before that – and the one before that. It is active in every important market, continues to expand its reach and innovates intelligently, introducing products tailored to regional clients’ specific needs.

Scale and reach matter – and UBS has both in abundance. It reckons its assets in Dubai double every two to three years. It has offices in Riyadh, Doha and Dubai, and a representative office in Manama. Around 360 professionals dispense wealth management advice to regional clients; more than 90 of them are based locally.

In early 2022, UBS set up a new Middle East hub in Qatar and hired Tarek Eido to oversee its local wealth management business. Eido reports to Ali Janoudi, head of wealth management Middle East and Africa, and group head of Middle East and North Africa at the bank.