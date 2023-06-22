Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Middle East’s best bank for sustainable finance 2023: First Abu Dhabi Bank

June 22, 2023
In the Middle East, sustainability is about adaptation, not just to the increasingly stark evidence of climate change but also to the global demand for a more diversified energy mix to lessen fossil-fuel extraction.

The paradigm shift is pushing the region to transform itself quickly and for First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the Middle East’s best bank for sustainable finance, this transformation is yielding impressive results.

According to Dealogic, FAB topped the sustainable bonds and loans bookrunner league table in the Middle East in 2022, with 13 transactions worth a total $1.64 billion and an 8.39% market share.

“Building on the momentum for COP28 later this year and 2023 being named the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in UAE, First Abu Dhabi Bank is committed towards helping our clients align their ESG strategy with their funding strategy and assisting them in their transition journey,” says Sarah Pirzada Usmani, managing director and head of sustainable, asset and project finance at FAB.

FAB

