Western Europe’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2023: Bank of America

July 13, 2023
June 22, 2023

Perhaps it is no surprise that when Euromoney sits down with Bank of America to discuss the bank’s pitch for this category there are five people in the meeting – and they are all women. This is a bank that has led from the front across all aspects of corporate social responsibility (CSR), including diversity and inclusion (D&I).

In 2023, 33% of the global management team are women and 50% are from diverse backgrounds. Overall, 50% of the total workforce of the bank are women.

“The EMEA [Europe, Middle East and Africa] region is one of the leaders in the integration between D&I and CSR” says Andrea Sullivan, head of international environment, social and governance at Bank of America. "These groups have worked very hard to make sure that the knitting together is very thoughtful."

Given that BofA does not have a retail bank in western Europe, the numbers for D&I are impressive.

