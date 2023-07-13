Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

North America’s best bank for transaction services 2023: Citi

July 13, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Citi’s transaction services bankers can be in no doubt of the firm’s commitment to their business. Chief executive Jane Fraser is on record calling the Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) division the crown jewel of the bank and she rarely misses an opportunity to refer to it. The bank invested $1 billion in technology for this business alone in 2022.

The focus is paying off as the business supplies an invaluable source of diversified revenues and growth. In the 12-month awards period to April 2023, TTS posted a bigger year-on-year revenue increase than any other reported unit of the bank, at 35%. For its continued innovation and increasing importance, Citi is North America’s best bank for transaction services.

“We invested over $1 billion in TTS last year,” says Michael Fossaceca, managing director and North America region head of TTS at Citi. "It is very difficult for smaller banks to invest at this scale, but that is what it takes.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardNorth AmericaCiti