North America’s best bank for financing 2023: Bank of America

The volatile conditions during much of the awards period meant that banks supporting borrowers in North America needed to be flexible.

“Certain sectors of the market – such as tech – are very young sectors and have only seen one cycle,” says Elif Bilgi Zapparoli. "A lot of this is new so it is very important to understand the strategies and the endgame."

Zapparoli served co-head of global capital markets at Bank of America before taking on the role of head of international client strategy in June.

Banks also needed to be able to finance in size. For combining these in a deal roster packed with innovative and skilfully structured transactions, BofA is North America’s best bank for financing this year.

The bank ranks second for debt capital markets transactions for North American borrowers, with and without its own deals, and it tops the rankings for syndicated loans. In equity capital markets, IPOs practically disappeared in the period under review, but in equity-linked things have not been quite so bad.