The world’s best bank for ESG data and technology 2023: UBS

July 13, 2023
A bank’s sustainability strategy cannot exist without high-quality data. UBS has made it its mission to source the best.

June 22, 2023

“We realized that in order to scale up the group’s sustainability strategy, we had to get the ESG [environmental, social and governance] data right first,” says Christophe Tummers, ESG chief data officer (CDO) at UBS. “In an ideal case, I will be able to say that ESG data and technology has been fully integrated into the DNA of the firm in a few years and it wouldn’t need us anymore.”

This is a clear aspiration at a challenging time for the bank. But even during the turmoil of its Credit Suisse acquisition earlier this year, UBS successfully implemented a strong, group-wide and centrally managed ESG data and technology programme to act as the backbone of the group sustainability strategy.

The bank appointed Tummers in January 2022 and created an ESG data team with group-wide accountability to set and implement the strategy.

