Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

The world’s best bank for securities services 2023: Citi

July 13, 2023
Share

Citi’s securities services business has put in an excellent year both in terms of new business and digital innovation.

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

The crises that bookended this awards year were drivers of securities services revenue as Russian companies cancelled depositary receipt programmes and volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank created spikes in securities settlements and US repo volumes.

But in a turbulent period that was also characterized by rising interest rates that boosted net interest income, one bank outperformed in the growth of its business, while continuing to display innovation and enviable service quality. Citi is the world’s best bank for securities services.

Comparing securities services businesses requires caveats, since their profiles can be radically different one firm to another. In absolute revenue terms, Citi sits fourth during the Euromoney awards period. But among the bigger franchises, it has easily grown the most over the period, with a revenue increase of 19%.

Shortlisted

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceCiti