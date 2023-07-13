Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

The world’s best bank for public-sector clients 2023: HSBC

July 13, 2023
Share

Public-sector receptivity to innovation in sustainability and tokenization helped HSBC show the markets a glimpse of the future of bonds.

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

The green and sustainability-linked bond markets were initially fostered by public-sector issuance – and the world’s best bank in this category, HSBC, is anticipating that the same thing will also happen with tokenized bonds.

HSBC led two tokenized public-sector bond issues over the last year. The first, a £50 million note for the European Investment Bank was settled in February 2023. Shortly after, HSBC also led a HK$800 million ($102 million), one-year tokenized green bond for the Hong Kong SAR government – the first institutional tokenized green bond issued by a government issuer.

The deal met the administration’s desire to innovate in digital bonds – part of its strategy to position itself as a forward-looking financial centre.

Shortlisted

  • Citi
  • JPMorgan

    • For HSBC, similar positive branding effects were welcome.

    To unlock this article.

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Tags

    AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceHSBC