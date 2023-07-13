Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

The world’s best bank for financing 2023: Bank of America

July 13, 2023
The US firm stood out for its response to volatility and ability to think ahead.

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

As clients tackle the most challenging financing environment for more than a decade, with surging inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and the overhang of a potential recession, it is understandable that banks are focused on their immediate needs. But these must be met in concert with longer-term funding strategies that will have been laid down before the current market volatility.

“Every company we meet is experiencing a micro transition,” says Elif Bilgi Zapparoli, who was co-head of global capital markets at Bank of America before becoming head of international client strategy in June. "We have to get to net zero and that requires changes in different orders. We sit at the intersection of that with the capital markets.”

There has seldom been a time when it has been more important to plan ahead. “We are formulating a group of balance sheet doctors,” Bilgi Zapparoli explains. “Our role is to present scenarios as clients are starting to think ahead.

