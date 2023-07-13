Financial innovation of the year 2023: GS DAP by Goldman Sachs
The tokenization of real-world assets is spreading fast, requiring the leaders of traditional finance to respond.
In 2022, Goldman Sachs developed its own platform for digital assets, GS DAP, on top of Digital Asset’s Daml smart-contract language and Canton, its privacy enabled blockchain.
GS DAP was the platform on which in November 2022 the European Investment Bank launched a €100 million two-year digital bond with same-day settlement. This was a first syndicated digital bond that included cross-chain delivery versus payment against a prototype wholesale version of the digital euro in cooperation with the Banque de France and Banque centrale du Luxembourg.
The deal was also the first to include a representation of associated interest swap data on chain.
The EIB deal was a digital native bond, and GS DAP followed this up in February 2023 with a tokenized one-year green government bond for the Hong Kong government, which encompassed tokenized cash as well as tokenized securities. The on-chain ownership records on GS DAP are the legally definitive and final records of ownership of both the securities and cash tokens.