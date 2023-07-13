Financial innovation of the year 2023: GS DAP by Goldman Sachs

In 2022, Goldman Sachs developed its own platform for digital assets, GS DAP, on top of Digital Asset’s Daml smart-contract language and Canton, its privacy enabled blockchain.

GS DAP was the platform on which in November 2022 the European Investment Bank launched a €100 million two-year digital bond with same-day settlement. This was a first syndicated digital bond that included cross-chain delivery versus payment against a prototype wholesale version of the digital euro in cooperation with the Banque de France and Banque centrale du Luxembourg.

The deal was also the first to include a representation of associated interest swap data on chain.

The EIB deal was a digital native bond, and GS DAP followed this up in February 2023 with a tokenized one-year green government bond for the Hong Kong government, which encompassed tokenized cash as well as tokenized securities. The on-chain ownership records on GS DAP are the legally definitive and final records of ownership of both the securities and cash tokens.