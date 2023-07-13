Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Country Awards for Excellence 2023: Western Europe

July 13, 2023
Share

COUNTRY INDEX


Austria

AUSTRIA

Best Bank: UniCredit Bank Austria


AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

The award for Austria’s best bank goes to UniCredit Bank Austria, reflecting its exceptional financial results and its clear strategic understanding of its place in the Austrian market.

Showing impressive financial and commercial momentum, the bank has bounced back decisively from 2021, when its performance was impacted by high restructuring and early retirement costs, and 2020’s big impairment costs. Its net operating profit grew by 30% in 2022 thanks to good progress on the business side, as well as higher deposit margins leading to an 8% growth in revenues.

Gianfranco-Bisagni-UniCredit-2023-506.jpg
Gianfranco Bisagni, UniCredit Bank Austria

Austria is one of the countries that is performing best under UniCredit chief executive Andrea Orcel’s 2022 strategic plan, unveiled in late 2021, which involves a higher capital allocation outside Italy and a bigger focus on costs in countries such as Austria.



To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceCountry awardWestern Europe