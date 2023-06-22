Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Country Awards for Excellence 2023: Middle East

June 22, 2023
Bahrain

BAHRAIN

Best Bank: National Bank of Bahrain

Best Investment Bank: Sico Bank


Full Results

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) wins the award for Bahrain’s best bank this year, having taken advantage of higher interest rates and better provision requirements to boost its activities in the capital markets. All of this helped it to record a net profit of BD71 million ($188 million) for 2022, an increase of 29% year on year. The Manama-headquartered bank, which had total assets of BD4.8 billion at the end of March 2023, was particularly innovative in the digital and environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas.

The bank expanded its range of ESG-related products and services to enable customers to improve their own environmental footprint. This included retail financing for solar power and electric and hybrid vehicles.




AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceMiddle EastCountry award