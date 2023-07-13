Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Country Awards for Excellence 2023: Asia

July 13, 2023
Share

COUNTRY INDEX



Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN

Best Bank: Afghanistan International Bank


AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Afghanistan International Bank (AIB) remains the most stable and reliable institution in a country facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Numbers are one measure of its success. Revenues for 2022 rose 66% year on year to Af3.69 billion ($41.8 million), while non-interest income more than doubled to Af3.05 billion. Its capital adequacy ratio was solid, non-performing loan levels more than manageable and its balance sheet continued to grow.

Equally impressive, AIB stayed profitable, recording after-tax profits of Af1 billion last year.

jospeh carasso 960x535.jpg
Joseph Carasso

Led by chief executive Joseph Carasso, the bank gets many things right. It is the only Afghan bank with US dollar clearing through a recognized international bank, reflecting its credentials in the country.




To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceAsia PacificCountry award