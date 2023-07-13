Country Awards for Excellence 2023: Asia
AFGHANISTAN
Best Bank: Afghanistan International Bank
Afghanistan International Bank (AIB) remains the most stable and reliable institution in a country facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Numbers are one measure of its success. Revenues for 2022 rose 66% year on year to Af3.69 billion ($41.8 million), while non-interest income more than doubled to Af3.05 billion. Its capital adequacy ratio was solid, non-performing loan levels more than manageable and its balance sheet continued to grow.
Equally impressive, AIB stayed profitable, recording after-tax profits of Af1 billion last year.
Led by chief executive Joseph Carasso, the bank gets many things right. It is the only Afghan bank with US dollar clearing through a recognized international bank, reflecting its credentials in the country.