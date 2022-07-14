Awards for Excellence 2022: Best bank in Afghanistan – Afghanistan International Bank

AFGHANISTAN Best Bank: Afghanistan International Bank

Afghanistan International Bank remains a standout in this troubled country: the only bank with US dollar clearing through a recognized international bank, and therefore a vital conduit for global financial links at a critical time. Even during the chaotic conditions after the announcement that US troops would withdraw from Afghanistan, the core online transactions performed by AIB were active for all bar a two-week period following the regime change when all banks were directed to close.

Just as importantly, the bank’s investment in security systems and procedures meant there were no injuries to staff.

It is no surprise the UN selected AIB as its partner to assist with the provision of aid into Afghanistan, and AIB remains a key link with multilaterals and NGOs.

Its financial performance is almost an afterthought in such conditions, and naturally total revenue decreased by 22.2% (to Af2.22 billion ($25 million)) on the back of myriad challenges beyond the bank’s control. But it still has a capital-adequacy ratio of 14.9%, managed to increase both assets and deposits through 2021, and was, remarkably, still profitable, bringing in an after-tax gain of Af236 million. Surely no profit in our awards was harder to earn than this.