Country Awards for Excellence 2022: Western Europe

July 14, 2022
Austria

AUSTRIA

Best Bank: Erste Bank

June 06, 2022

Low interest rates, coupled with the highly competitive nature of the local financial sector, have weighed heavily on Austrian banks’ profit margins in the past few years. Austria’s best bank, Erste Bank, has navigated these challenges, even while it introduced new digital features and pushed harder on sustainable finance.

The net profit of the Austrian part of Erste Bank, together with its associated local savings banks, rose 71% to €812 million in 2021.













