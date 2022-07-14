Country Awards for Excellence 2022: Western Europe

COUNTRY INDEX Austria Belgium Cyprus Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Iceland Ireland Italy Luxembourg Netherlands Norway Portugal Spain Sweden Switzerland UK

AUSTRIA Best Bank: Erste Bank

Low interest rates, coupled with the highly competitive nature of the local financial sector, have weighed heavily on Austrian banks’ profit margins in the past few years. Austria’s best bank, Erste Bank, has navigated these challenges, even while it introduced new digital features and pushed harder on sustainable finance.

The net profit of the Austrian part of Erste Bank, together with its associated local savings banks, rose 71% to €812 million in 2021.