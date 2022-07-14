The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Western Europe’s best bank for wealth management 2022: UBS

July 14, 2022
June 06, 2022

Western Europe’s best bank for wealth management this year is UBS. In Euromoney’s private banking and wealth management survey for 2022 the Swiss bank held off a stern challenge from JPMorgan to be named once again as the leading provider in the region.

The survey is based on the responses of 2,058 senior private bankers, investment managers and relationship managers around the world. It is a peer review in a market where banks cannot cover all segments of the wealthy in every country with every service and so have to recommend their clients to other banks.

UBS is rated the best overall in western Europe and tops the rankings for key client segments including high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth, as well as for key services such as environmental, social and governance, sustainable investing, philanthropy and family office services.

Its success is all the more remarkable because the bank has recently been focusing more on the bigger US wealth market: in January, it acquired Wealthfront, a US robo-adviser targeting millennial and generation-Z clients, and the faster growing markets of Asia.

