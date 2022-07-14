The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Middle East’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2022: National Bank of Bahrain

July 14, 2022
June 06, 2022

It can at times feel hard to find worthy causes and initiatives that National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) doesn’t foster and fund.

Giving has been NBB’s theme since its inception. In 1980, it enshrined philanthropy in its core values by creating Donations and Contributions, a programme that channels 5% of net annual profit to local communities. So for 2021, when it posted net profit of BD50.7 million ($134.4 million), the bank is on track to channel around $6.72 million to charitable causes.

This is a financial institution that prefers to look ahead. In early 2022, it launched Education Finance, a programme backed by the American University of Bahrain and the British University of Bahrain that funds the education of poorer students.

Learning-themed initiatives abound. NBB funds programmes at Al Hekma International School, which transforms students into entrepreneurs. It collaborates with Bahrain FinTech Bay, a financial technology hub based in Manama, helping individuals to hone their digital skills.

