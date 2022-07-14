The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Middle East’s best bank for SMEs 2022: Commercial International Bank

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) has emerged as not only a very good bank for small and medium-sized enterprises but also a key innovator in a sometimes overlooked area of finance.

The Cairo-based lender’s business banking division caters to SMEs with annual revenues ranging from E£1 million to E£200 million ($53,384 to $10.74 million). It serves over 70,000 companies through a network of 250 experienced relationship managers.

In 2021, the division posted an operating profit of E£1.88 billion, up 20% year on year, with deposits up 41% to E£41.7 billion and assets jumping 93%. SME lending as a share of CIB’s total loan book stood at 18.04% at the end of February 2022, against 12.89% 11 months earlier. CIB also introduced its first dedicated contact centre for SMEs, providing a single point of communication and service for all smaller businesses.

Much of what the bank does well is simple good common sense. CIB's data analytics team created an early warning system that triggers alerts when a customer, for example, underperforms or threatens to fall into delinquency.

In

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardMiddle EastCommercial International Bank CIB
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree