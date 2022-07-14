Middle East’s best investment bank 2022: HSBC

Last year was one that saw HSBC in its best light in this region. The Middle East is not always an easy place in which to run a full-service investment bank. Some years are stellar; in others the well runs dry. But with energy prices up and governments committed to economic and financial diversification, there has never been a better time to be in the UK lender’s shoes.

It was way ahead of its rivals in debt capital markets, completing 57 deals in the awards period, worth a total of $14.4 billion, according to Dealogic data. In ECM it ranked second, completing nine deals worth $2.41 billion. And in advisory it was present on many of the region’s biggest M&A deals, completing 11 transactions worth $33.6 billion together, for a market share of just over 17%.

HSBC’s decades of experience in the region continue to pay off, even as it continually adds new strings to its bow.