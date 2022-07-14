The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Middle East’s best investment bank 2022: HSBC

July 14, 2022
June 06, 2022

Last year was one that saw HSBC in its best light in this region. The Middle East is not always an easy place in which to run a full-service investment bank. Some years are stellar; in others the well runs dry. But with energy prices up and governments committed to economic and financial diversification, there has never been a better time to be in the UK lender’s shoes.

It was way ahead of its rivals in debt capital markets, completing 57 deals in the awards period, worth a total of $14.4 billion, according to Dealogic data. In ECM it ranked second, completing nine deals worth $2.41 billion. And in advisory it was present on many of the region’s biggest M&A deals, completing 11 transactions worth $33.6 billion together, for a market share of just over 17%.

HSBC’s decades of experience in the region continue to pay off, even as it continually adds new strings to its bow.

