The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Middle East’s best bank 2022: First Abu Dhabi Bank

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

It has been a busy few years for First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). A change at the top of the institution last year saw Hana Al Rostamani ascend to the position of group chief executive, the first woman to lead the bank.

The UAE’s largest bank posted net profit of Dh12.54 billion ($3.41 billion) in 2021, up 18.9% year on year. Total assets topped Dh1 trillion for the first time, with return on tangible equity rising 2.1 percentage points to 15.1%, the cost-to-income ratio declining to 26.4% and total revenues up 16.7% to Dh21.68 billion.

The outperformance continued into the current year. The bank posted net profit of Dh5.1 billion in the first three months of 2022, up 107% on the same period a year ago. That marks the best quarterly performance in earning terms in its history. Against its chief rivals, FAB posted better earnings, a lower rate of soured loans and a higher RoE.

“Our record performance in 2021 was built on robust foundations in terms of liquidity, funding and capital, underlined by the reaffirmation of our AA- credit rating and stable outlook from S&P, which reflect our strong balance sheet fundamentals and risk profile,” says Al Rostamani.

FAB’s

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardMiddle EastBest BankFirst Abu Dhabi Bank
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree