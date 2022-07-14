The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Asia’s best bank 2022: Citi

July 14, 2022
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

June 06, 2022

Now, hear us out. A year ago, we were griping about Citi’s decision to sell consumer businesses in a clutch of Asian markets. The only way it made sense, we argued, was if Citi put its money where its mouth is: deployed the freed capital into its wealth and institutional businesses in Asia and doubled down on that with tangible action, rather than the proceeds just drifting into some vague balance-sheet objective.

Here’s the thing: Citi delivered. With the strategy set, it achieved clean and lucrative exits from every Asian market it wished to depart, it poured assets and personnel into a reshaped wealth business and it delivered a record year in key institutional segments including investment banking and in treasury.

“The last couple of years have been defining for Citi Asia,” says Peter Babej, Asia-Pacific chief executive. “Our strategic initiatives, including the win-in-wealth campaign and the consumer divestitures that Jane [Fraser, Citi CEO] announced in early 2021, have progressed exceptionally well.”

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceBest BankRegional awardAsia PacificCiti
