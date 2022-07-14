The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

The world’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2022: RHB Bank

July 14, 2022
Share

The Malaysian bank has a number of programmes to help the underprivileged across nine countries.

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

This year, we acknowledge the efforts of Malaysia’s RHB Bank to elevate marginalized and disadvantaged members of communities through education and empowerment with the award for the world’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

While many large, global firms undertake excellent CSR work, it is important that smaller regional players are also recognized, particularly when they operate in markets where these programmes can have an enormous impact.

“As a financial institution, we place great importance on education and financial literacy as we know they’re vital for a sustainable future,” says Norazzah Sulaiman, group chief sustainability and communications officer at RHB.

“Our aspiration is to ensure that as many younger generations as possible, especially those from the underprivileged groups, are given opportunities for academic excellence, are equipped with sound financial knowledge and are empowered to make good financial decisions as they progress to the next stage of adulthood.”

Shortlisted

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRHB Bank
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree