The world’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2022: RHB Bank

This year, we acknowledge the efforts of Malaysia’s RHB Bank to elevate marginalized and disadvantaged members of communities through education and empowerment with the award for the world’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

While many large, global firms undertake excellent CSR work, it is important that smaller regional players are also recognized, particularly when they operate in markets where these programmes can have an enormous impact.

“As a financial institution, we place great importance on education and financial literacy as we know they’re vital for a sustainable future,” says Norazzah Sulaiman, group chief sustainability and communications officer at RHB.

“Our aspiration is to ensure that as many younger generations as possible, especially those from the underprivileged groups, are given opportunities for academic excellence, are equipped with sound financial knowledge and are empowered to make good financial decisions as they progress to the next stage of adulthood.”