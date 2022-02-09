The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Liu puts relationships at the heart of Citi Private Bank

Citi’s global head of private banking Ida Liu sits down with Euromoney to discuss her journey to the top of the industry, the value of wellbeing and the importance of eliminating friction from client engagement.

By Elliot Wilson
February 09, 2022
Did you hear the one about the dietitian, the doctor and the monk?

Ida Liu has. Since being promoted to global head of Citi Private Bank in April 2021, the American-born Chinese wealth manager has invited all three to speak, on different occasions, to the US bank’s army of relationship managers (RMs) and private bankers dotted around the world.

It is the kind of thing that couldn’t have happened before Zoom, and likely wouldn’t have happened until Covid hit and accelerated the adoption of video calling services.

    Liu correctly and concisely distils the labours of the past two years – travel restrictions, intermittent lockdowns, work-from-home and all – by calling the whole thing a “slog”, and more expansively, as a “challenging time for many of our employees around the world”.

    Elliot Wilson
    Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
