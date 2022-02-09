Liu puts relationships at the heart of Citi Private Bank

Did you hear the one about the dietitian, the doctor and the monk?

Ida Liu has. Since being promoted to global head of Citi Private Bank in April 2021, the American-born Chinese wealth manager has invited all three to speak, on different occasions, to the US bank’s army of relationship managers (RMs) and private bankers dotted around the world.

It is the kind of thing that couldn’t have happened before Zoom, and likely wouldn’t have happened until Covid hit and accelerated the adoption of video calling services.

But more specifically, it forced banks to take a good, hard look at mental health.

Liu correctly and concisely distils the labours of the past two years – travel restrictions, intermittent lockdowns, work-from-home and all – by calling the whole thing a “slog”, and more expansively, as a “challenging time for many of our employees around the world”.

It