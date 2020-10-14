The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management Virtual Event 2020

Panel I: The next day

Panel1_girl_road_960.jpg

Wealthy investors kept their cool by and large in the early days of the pandemic, refusing to panic but keeping an eye out for good deals. After a year of judiciously diversifying portfolios, high net-worth families are looking to the future, as they seek out the best investments in a post-Covid world.

By Elliot Wilson
October 15, 2020
Share

This exclusive event is currently available to pre-registered attendees only.

If you are having trouble signing in or are signing in for the first time, please click the reset password button below.

Please email RSVP@euromoneyplc.com if you have further issues.

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree