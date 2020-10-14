The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management Virtual Event 2020

Panel V: Bespoke 2.0: how tech is expanding the scope of the wealth industry

panel5image.jpg

Private banking and wealth management might sometimes look like the last hold-out against fintech disruption. But experts say talk of competition between technology and the human touch is misplaced: the opportunities for partnership are vast.

By Mark Baker
October 15, 2020
Share

This exclusive event is currently available to pre-registered attendees only.

If you are having trouble signing in or are signing in for the first time, please click the reset password button below.

Please email RSVP@euromoneyplc.com if you have further issues.

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Share
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree