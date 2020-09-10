World’s Best Bank for Sustainable Finance 2020: HSBC

World's Best Bank For Sustainable Finance: HSBC | Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020

Financial solutions that are both innovative and at scale are crucial if we are to swiftly transition economies and societies away from fossil fuel dependency and harmful environmental practices. A growing number of banks have committed to developing these solutions, but one bank, HSBC, stands out for its constant drive to bring higher standards and capital to transition a broad range of sectors globally.

While the environment has dominated sustainable finance over the last decade, 2020 has undoubtedly been about Covid-19. Social finance has come to the fore as financial institutions have sought to raise capital to support small businesses, as well as healthcare service and equipment providers.