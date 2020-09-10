The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

World’s Best Bank for Public Sector Clients 2020: JPMorgan

September 10, 2020
Share

In a global health pandemic set to cost governments across the world billions of dollars, public-sector clients need a bank they can rely on to deliver uninterrupted access to funding.

World's Best Bank For Public Sector Clients: JP Morgan | Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020

Under Daniel Zelikow, global head of its international public sector group, JPMorgan has been integral to helping to keep the lights on at central banks and governments across the world.

“In the early part of the Covid-19 crisis, there was general market volatility and a loss of liquidity,” says Zelikow. “As a big provider of liquidity to securities markets, we helped central banks remain liquid in US dollars.” This in turn enabled those central banks to provide dollar liquidity to their domestic financial systems.

With its huge balance sheet ensuring abundant capital and liquid assets, JPMorgan was able to maintain big inventories of securities and offer better pricing than others.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree