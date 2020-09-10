The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World’s Best Bank for Financial Institutions 2020: Morgan Stanley

September 10, 2020
As financial institutions bolster their balance sheets and business models after Covid-19, Morgan Stanley retains a franchise to which others can only aspire

After the coronavirus outbreak, just as before it, Morgan Stanley has acted on an impressive array of the most pivotal financial institutions deals in the market. The $656 million IPO of US insurance comparison website Select Quote in May, for example, was vital in reopening the primary equity markets, especially for financial services, after the Covid-19 crash. Morgan Stanley was active bookrunner and stabilization agent.

While the Select Quote deal piggy-backed on investors’ rising interest in the acceleration of digital distribution during the coronavirus, it was also among the deals that reflect Morgan Stanley’s efforts to bolster its coverage of fintech and payments clients.

