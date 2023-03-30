Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
WEALTH

The building and rebuilding of Julius Baer

JULIUS BAER, BANK JULIUS BAER, CEO, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GESCHAEFTSFUEHRER, MANAGEMENT,

Pure-play Swiss private bank Julius Baer has had to reconfigure its business model for the 2020s. Chief executive Philipp Rickenbacher talks to Euromoney about why scale and nurturing talent are key to the long-term success of a firm that does just one thing and one thing well: serving wealthy private clients.

Elliot Wilson
March 30, 2023
Share

Philipp Rickenbacher strides into the meeting room – a small, clinical pod of a space in Julius Baer’s Zurich headquarters with frosted windows that wouldn’t look out of place in a science fiction movie – and smiles intensely.

Jump to:

  • Going global

    • He doesn’t look or talk like a typical Swiss private banker and there’s little in the way of small talk. He listens very well – it is an industry prerequisite – but each question is followed by a torrent of fact and opinion that starts and ends just as abruptly.

    This makes sense. Rickenbacher didn’t set out to be a private banker. After graduating with a degree in biotechnology from ETH Zurich, he spent seven years at McKinsey before joining Julius Baer in 2004. He ran the advisory solutions, then its intermediaries and global custody teams, before being named chief executive in 2019.

    So, what is someone who trained as a scientist doing in wealth management at all, let alone running the world’s largest pure-play private bank by assets under management (AuM)?

    Rickenbacher laughs at the question.

    “I’m

    To unlock this article.

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Tags

    WEALTH FeaturesWestern EuropeSwitzerlandWealthJulius BaerMarch/April 2023
    Share
    Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
    Elliot Wilson
    Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
    Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.