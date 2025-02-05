Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

The biggest infrastructure upgrade in recent years in transaction banking is here! Regulatory bodies are demanding alignment, tech companies are racing to offer scalable solutions, and corporates are bracing for both challenges and benefits.

Countdown to ISO 20022 explores key perspectives of the transition: regulatory aspects, technology views, a view of the current readiness status, future expectations, and corporates’ view.

Don’t worry – we’ll be here in November to take the market’s pulse and see what has happened. After all, in a world powered by messaging, knowing the best practices is everything.

LATEST ARTICLES

    ISO 20022: The regulatory view
    In the first in a series of articles on ISO 20022, Euromoney asks international regulators for their views on the statutory issues that will impact adoption of the standard.
    Paul Golden, February 05, 2025

