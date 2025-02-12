header
Euromoney's Payments Product Capabilities Benchmarking
Payments Product Capabilities Benchmarking allows banks to compare their capabilities vs peers, understanding their key strengths, areas of improvements and key areas of investment.
Participating banks can promote best practices and distinct payments product capabilities via the reports published by Euromoney.
We assess payments product capabilities of banks across the world, in the following categories:
- High-value payments
- Low-value payments
- Cross-border coverage
- Foreign Exchange
- Collections
- Reporting and billing
- Innovation
Consultations on methodology are now open.
For any questions on methodology, questionnaire or if you would like to participate, please contact Ana Voicila.
