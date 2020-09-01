Awards for Excellence 2011

About the Awards for Excellence

Since 1992 Euromoney, the world’s leading financial markets magazine, has singled out the outstanding institutions in finance. Over the years, the Awards for Excellence have evolved with the markets they cover. They now incorporate 25 global awards for banking and capital markets; and awards for the best banks and securities houses in almost 100 countries around the world.

All the awards have one central theme – they recognise institutions and individuals that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and momentum in the markets in which they excel.