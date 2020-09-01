Awards for Excellence 1997

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence continue to generate enormous interest and to be regarded as the industry leader in independent recognition. Each year as the vetting process gets under way, our editorial offices are besieged by bankers and their public relations teams lobbying for their institutions. The excitement continues long after the results are decided as banks rejoice over the awards they have won and fret over the ones they missed.

This year proved no exception and the expansion of the awards to include additional facets of the business and new countries only added to the clamour.