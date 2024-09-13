Best international bank for SMEs in the Greater Bay Area: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is a long-established international bank in the Greater Bay Area, with a strong commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. Recognizing the growth of cross-border e-commerce in the GBA, the bank has partnered with Linklogis to offer an e-commerce financing solution that leverages real-time Amazon transaction data, providing up to $1 million in overdraft facilities without requiring bank statements or collateral.

Winnie Tung

To further streamline the loan process, StanChart collaborated with GBA fintechs to offer fully online financing, including 10-second credit decisions based on over 20 data sources. This co-lending project has already supported over 6,000 SMEs.

Under managing director Winnie Tung, StanChart leverages its international footprint and provides cross-border e-commerce remittance solutions, including offering real-time transaction recording and direct foreign exchange settlement. It also provides overseas euro VAT payment services for seven European countries.

Additionally, the bank, in partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), released the Standard Chartered GBA Business Confidence Index, a quarterly survey offering insights based on responses from more than 1,000 GBA companies.

