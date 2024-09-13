Best domestic bank for SMEs in the Greater Bay Area: Nanyang Commercial Bank

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Nanyang Commercial Bank (NCB) has a wide service network in Guangdong province and Hong Kong, with over 80% of its corporate clients being small and medium-sized enterprises. The bank is seizing cross-border opportunities and is dedicated to expanding its business in the Greater Bay Area for its SME clients.

NCB actively participates in the HKSAR Government’s SME Financing Guarantee Scheme and has launched various financing products tailored for SMEs. One such product, Shi Zhen Tou, targets established SMEs by offering online financing with shorter terms, enhanced liquidity and smaller amounts, reducing their reliance on collateral.

These efforts have paid off. In 2023, NCB Hong Kong saw a 40% year-on-year increase in new SME accounts, while NCB China experienced a 65.62% growth in loan amounts.

To improve the SME client experience, NCB streamlined its account-opening process through the NCB e+ app, allowing most of an application to be completed online, requiring only one branch visit.

Additionally, NCB collaborated with over 10 industrial parks and associations in the GBA last year to offer financial solutions for SMEs expanding abroad.