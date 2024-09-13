Rising star in the Greater Bay Area: China Guangfa Bank

China Guangfa Bank had a successful year underpinned by sound financial performance, digital innovation and strengthened cross-border financial services. Its vice-president of transaction banking is Guangwen Fan.

The lender’s total assets reached an impressive Rmb3.5 trillion ($490 billion), accompanied by an operating income close to Rmb70 billion ($9.8 billion) and a net profit exceeding Rmb16 billion. The bank’s loan balance growth has been notably strong, as well, particularly in the manufacturing, technology and green finance sectors. Year on year, loans in these areas increased by 29.71%, 17.81% and 73.49%, respectively, reflecting the bank’s strategic focus on supporting key growth industries.

A large component of the bank’s strategy was its commitment to digital innovation, especially in the small and medium-sized enterprise segment. A notable development saw the lender introduce the second iteration of its Guangshang loan platform, extending its coverage across Amazon sites in the US, Europe, Japan and Australia.

Guangwen Fan

This platform now supports multi-currency collections—including dollars, euros, yen and Australian dollars—enabling cross-border e-commerce customers to efficiently manage their collections while accessing tailored financing and lending services.

