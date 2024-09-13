Best securities house in the Greater Bay Area: CICC

Through its recent efforts, CICC demonstrated a strong and diversified presence in M&A, capital markets and brokerage, surpassing competitors in a turbulent year.

CICC played a key role in equity financing in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, completing eight equity financings in the A-share market, raising a combined total of Rmb40.15 billion ($5.6 billion).

In debt capital markets, CICC served 64 clients across domestic and international markets. It completed 144 domestic bond financing projects with a total financing scale of Rmb313.9 billion, alongside 14 overseas bond projects amounting to $4.31 billion.

CICC was also active in mergers and acquisitions, completing 38 transactions in the region with a combined value of approximately $23.66 billion. A highlight was the firm’s advice on the acquisition of Jabil’s mobile electronics manufacturing business, marking the largest M&A deal in BYD's history.

The firm enhanced its stock business department in Hong Kong by developing product offerings across three main categories: cross-border transactions, structured products and equity structures. The firm became one of the first market makers approved under the Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual counter model.