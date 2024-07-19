The world’s best bank for financial inclusion: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is nearly midway through its 2022 to 2025 plan that incorporates its social and sustainability strategies, and it is well ahead of schedule in terms of its targets. The three-year programme was challenged to reach six million individuals for financial inclusion, and, by the end of 2023, the bank had reached 3.9 million.

A large part of this centres on microfinance institutions (MFIs) throughout the world, which BNPP uses as one of its main distribution channels for financial inclusion. The bank has provided €345 million to 21 MFIs around the world, including new financial disbursements in India, Indonesia, Brazil, Morocco and Romania. These funds have contributed to creating or maintaining more than 1.4 million jobs. Meanwhile, €247 million has been dedicated to direct lending from the bank, which has benefited around 260,000 people.