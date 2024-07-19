The world’s best bank for diversity and inclusion: Nedbank

The improving diversity and inclusion performance of South Africa’s Nedbank is testimony that one should never let a crisis go to waste. Anél Bosman was appointed chief executive of Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank (NCIB) in April 2020 – the first time a woman had been chosen to head an investment bank in South Africa. Her leadership through the Covid pandemic not only steered the bank through an extremely challenging situation but has seen it emerge as a more diverse institution, and one that better represents its clients.

The top tier of management in NCIB is today more inclusive. Around 44% of its leaders are people of colour, compared with 28% in 2019, while the proportion of women in these roles increased from 32% to 40%. Females of colour increased from 12% to 33% and women successors from 37% to 45%.