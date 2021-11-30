JPMorgan’s corporate push in Europe follows US template

Photo: iStock Photo: iStock

Determined that JPMorgan bankers should not just come back to the office, but also travel to see corporate executives in person, Jamie Dimon invited the bank’s senior management to accompany him to Europe in November for a series of client meetings.

After re-acquainting himself with the delights of airports in the UK, France, Spain and Italy, Doug Petno, chief executive of commercial banking at JPMorgan, sits down with Euromoney to review progress on the bank’s effort to win over more mid-market corporates around the continent.

I am encouraged by the good reception we’ve had from clients since our arrival Doug Petno

This began in 2019 and, even after two years spent in a pandemic, has seen the business hire new country heads across Europe and make strides winning over a target list of 1,000 possible new customers among companies with revenues of anywhere from €200 million to a few billion euros.

JPMorgan took a highly data-driven approach to identifying these possible new clients. Petno says JPMorgan now banks several hundred of them.

He offers an intriguing insight into the corporate mindset, amid concerns over the virus and over inflation.

“You