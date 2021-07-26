The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Investec survey shows private equity relying more on private debt

By Peter Lee
July 26, 2021
Share

Private debt funds have plenty of dry powder to deploy. As they lend more to sponsors and to non-sponsor owned companies, banks must respond.

pete iStock-1254197284-960.jpg
iStock

In July, Investec released its latest GP Trends survey based on responses from 219 private equity professionals, mostly based in the UK, North America and mainland Europe, with 11% in the rest of the world.

It confirms the optimism evident in record-breaking deal activity.

“Private equity had raised a lot of money and was behind the curve in deploying it,” says Jonathan Arrowsmith, co-head of private equity at Investec. “Funds started to invest in the second half of 2020, and that dynamic is still very much in play.”

Fully 97% of respondents expect returns from investments made this year to exceed or at least match those made in 2020. This optimism comes even when prices are a lot higher. Competition to buy assets is intensifying, including from public market investors in IPOs, special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and industry consolidators.

Arrowsmith says: “Covid has separated the wheat from the chaff among targets. There has always been a premium for growth: now there is also a premium for resilience. Businesses that were able to change business practices and adapt to Covid are seen as very good bets. And if they were also able to grow, then so much the better.”

Beneath

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingCapital Markets
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree